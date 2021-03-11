Why are businesses named for areas they're not located in? | Why Guy

If somebody from out of town books a room at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento, they might think this place is in Sacramento. But they'd be wrong.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Today's Why Guy question from Joe, who asks, "why are businesses named for areas where they're not located?"

We've heard this question about the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento. Those of us who live in the region, we know that this property isn't in or near Sacramento. It's not even in Sacramento County.

It's located on Forty Mile Road in Wheatland, Yolo County, about 40 miles from Sacramento.

If somebody from out of town books a room here, they might think this place is in Sacramento, and might get pretty peeved when they see how far from Sacramento they are.

Two other businesses have popped up recently with the same inquiry. The Courtyard by Marriott Midtown's location was a discussion on Reddit for its location. The hotel is not in the midtown boundary. Not even close. It's actually Oak Park.

Another one is the Midtown Taqueria restaurant at 38th and J Street. Once again, not in the midtown area. So, Is there a downside to this?

Doug Elmets, President of Elmets Communications, said customers can see through this "misleading marketing strategy.

"In this instance, each business is shaving the truth to make their location appear more desirable," Elmets said.

How many times have we all seen a commercial say "we're just 15 minutes from downtown." Yeah, 15 minutes at 100 miles per hour, maybe. So, when it takes you 30 minutes to get there, who wins?

"There is little advantage to this strategy and, oftentimes, it gives competitors the opportunity to discredit the truthfulness of the business," Elmets said.

