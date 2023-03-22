Why do people violate noise laws with their enhanced muffler systems?

For vehicles that add or remove parts from their exhaust systems or mufflers to make it “louder,” the limit is 95 decibels.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Today’s Why Guy question comes to us via Facebook from David; "Why are vehicles allowed to violate noise laws with their enhanced muffler systems?"

Well, for people who add or remove vehicle parts from their exhaust systems or mufflers to make them “louder,” the limit is 95 decibels which the law allows. That limit is still like the sound of a jet plane over your house.

Californians love to take off the factory muffler or pipes and go with louder ones to get you to turn your head. Law enforcement officials say they do write tickets but some violators find ways around it.

"Often we observe a mechanical violation and issue a fix-it ticket. The violators will correct the deficiency, then reinstall the equipment that got them the ticket in the first place," CHP Spokesman Brad Sadek said.

Many people who are stopped and written up for illegal window tint when it's too dark do the same thing.

Those who put aftermarket pipes on do so feeling that cops have better things to do than chase them down, which is understandable.

We don’t want to forget our motorcyclists as well. A first offense for loud pipes is anywhere from $50 to $100. And, if the law writes you up for a second time, it could be up to $250.

