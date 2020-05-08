Why Guy: Why are so many Bank of America branches closed?

Greg Jourden asks, "Why is Bank of America closing so many of their branches now? I live in Orangevale and the only branches...open are in Roseville." Walt explains.

Today's Why Guy question from Greg Jourden, who asks, "Why is Bank of America closing so many of their branches now? I live in Orangevale and the only branches that are open are in Roseville."

Greg, we checked it out and confirmed your branch is closed along with several other B of A branches statewide and around the country.

As for your neighborhood bank in Orangevale, we got an explanation from B of A spokesperson Colleen Haggerty at their western headquarters in Los Angeles;

"We support our clients and employees during the health crisis, which may include briefly closing a financial center. These temporary closures occur in areas where foot traffic is low, or when staffing is not sufficient for all to remain open. When a center closes, we work to reopen it as soon as possible."

The Orangevale branch, which is still closed, is scheduled to reopen sometime this week, according to Haggerty.

The closest branch to the one in Orangevale, in Citrus Heights, did reopen on Monday according to the B of A website.

Another B of A branch in Sacramento at 16th and Broadway shut down almost two weeks ago. We were told by B of A that it would reopen on Monday, but it's still closed.

Chances are if you see a branch closed, it's temporary and related to COVID-19 one way or another.

Branch closures are also being seen at other major financial institutions in California, like Wells Fargo.

