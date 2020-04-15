Why Guy: Why are trains still running during the coronavirus outbreak?

For those who must travel, public transportation is often their only means, according to Caltrans.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Today's Why Guy question from Gregory Dunham of Stockton: "Why are the passenger trains still carrying people from the heaviest COVID-19 areas from the Bay Area to Sacramento and Bakersfield? I am furious when the train and bus passengers are putting others at risk. Rent a car or something."

Gregory, passenger rail and mass transit are considered essential critical infrastructure. For those who must travel, public transportation is often their only means, according to Caltrans. That said, what can be done about keeping the people on trains safe and healthy as they travel in and out of heavily populated areas?

According to Kyle Simerly, public information officer at Caltrans, says there are fewer trains operating. The trains that are in operation have more cars attached to encourage social distancing. On the Capitol corridor trains, food and beverage service has been suspended, as well, to promote safety and fewer opportunities for the virus to be spread.

"Caltrans is working with public health officials, local transportation authorities and Amtrak to ensure the health and safety of passengers and crew on its state funded rail lines," Simerly said.

