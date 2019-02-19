SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Today's Why Guy question from Kelly: "Why don't school buses have seat belts?"



Kelly, it depends on the state and the size of the bus. Smaller school buses are required by federal law to have lap-shoulder belts. For larger buses, many states don't require seat belts because according to the National Highway Safety Administration; "they're bigger and heavier than your average passenger vehicle, meaning they'll be able to handle the impact of crashes better." The U.S. Department of Transportation also notes school buses are "approximately seven times safer than passenger cars or light trucks."



While the bigger bus is safer, the size and weight don't protect the kids in a side-impact crash or a rollover.



So, what about California? School buses purchased after 2004 come equiped with seat belts. However, there are still older buses being used throughout the state, which were bought before 2004 with no belts. But as these older buses phase out, eventually all school buses in California will be seat belted.

Why? Last year, to make it official, former Gov. Brown signed AB-1798, which requires all school buses to have seat belts with shoulder and lap belts by 2035.

Adding seat belts to every bus is well underway in Sacramento; which has 152 total school buses.

"Sac City Unified has 107 buses in its fleet that have seat belts," SCUSD spokesman Alex Barrios said. "We look forward to all of our school buses having seat belts in the future."



Only 12 percent of California students ride school buses in grades K-12. However, that small 12 percent is still 700,000 students, so the safety of that large number is now a growing priority on the way to all being buckled up.

