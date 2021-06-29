Why is Sacramento allowing fireworks this July 4th? | Why Guy

You’ve heard the phrase, “If you outlaw guns, only outlaws will have guns?” That seems to be the feeling about fireworks on the Fourth.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Today's Why Guy question comes to us from Robin Rogers via email: "Why on earth is Sacramento County allowing fireworks to be sold this year? I've always enjoyed fireworks but I think common sense should prevail under the circumstances"

Robin, we are in a drought and your concern is valid. The Sacramento horizon on a typical Fourth of July night, the fireworks you see all over the place in the sky are illegal.

They are not sponsored shows. It's many people’s backyards, everywhere. Fireworks that are not “Safe and Sane” are already banned and law enforcement this year will be cracking down on the homeowners allowing it, instead of the people setting them off.

What remains legal are the family-friendly "Safe and Sane" fireworks, much lower risk and generally used in people’s driveways or on the street.

The safe and sane fireworks live on for multiple reasons.

From Sacramento County spokesperson Janna Haynes, "Sacramento County continues to balance the needs of the community through much-needed funding generated for non-profit organizations from fireworks sales and the potential fire risk caused by the irresponsible use of fireworks"

So, if the county were to ban ALL fireworks, that would include the "Safe and Sane" ones, yet the illegal fireworks would continue as they always have with so many people doing it. It’s become its own thing.

You’ve heard the phrase, “If you outlaw guns, only outlaws will have guns?” That seems to be the feeling about fireworks on the Fourth.

If you see or hear illegal fireworks in your neighborhood, everybody is sort of on their own to help police it. You do that by calling 3-1-1.

Haynes added, "Know the risks, keep it safe, keep it legal and know how to report illegal sale and usage."

Read more Why Guy stories