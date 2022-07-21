Why don't the second set of signs at the Sacramento International Airport say Terminal A or B? | Why Guy

When you drive in, they're nicely marked with the airlines, the correct terminal, and they're even color coded -- can't be any more clear, right? Well...

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This week's 'Why Guy' question comes from Paul via email.

He's peeved by the Sacramento Airport Terminal overhead road signs. When you drive in, they're nicely marked with the airlines, the correct terminal, and they're even color coded -- can't be any more clear, right?

Well, a little bit farther up the road, there’s a sign that’s just green or red. No terminals. No airlines.

"Why don't they say Terminal A or Terminal B on the signs when the decision to go right or left needs to be made," asked Paul Englert.

Englert also shares neither sign indicates they go to terminals, they just reference parking options. He says he knows many people who've gone the wrong way because of insufficient communication.

"The signing at SMF was designed in a way to clarify wayfinding-because the Hourly, Daily and Parking Garage are accessible to someone going to either Terminal A or Terminal B, the terminal names are not listed on those specific signs," said Andrea Sandoval with Sacramento County Airports. "In the near future, SMF is looking to change out the majority of the static signs and replace them with dynamic electronic signs to give SMF flexibility to change messaging at a moment's notice to make our customer's travel experience as easy as possible."