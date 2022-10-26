Why don't tow truck companies pick up all auto parts from an accident on the freeway? | Why Guy

Tow trucks are only supposed to get the accident vehicle quickly off the road to wherever it needs to be towed.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Today's Why Guy question comes from Denise Halfacre: "Why are tow truck companies no longer responsible to pick up all auto parts from an accident on the highway or freeway?"



Tow truck drivers have a lot going on at accident scenes, and one thing they're not responsible for, according to CHP, is cleaning it ALL up.

"The California vehicle code specifies that tow truck operators must remove debris and fluid from the roadway by use of one or more brooms, and cover fluid with dirt wherever practicable. Nothing has to be addressed on the shoulders, median or anywhere out of lanes," according to CHP Spokesperson Ashley Merchant.

There is a lot of vehicle debris left in roadways that are the result of bumpers falling off or from collisions where people just keep driving.

What's left behind is litter to be cleaned up at taxpayer expense.

Tow truck operators are legally only required to hook the wreck up and secure any major parts that insurance companies are interested in. That's it. CHP says they are not obligated to clean up more, but if they do, it's appreciated.

