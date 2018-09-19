We have gotten many "why" questions since we started Why Guy. My ABC10 facebook page is where Why Guy lives, and it's where I get my ideas for the stories, from you.

Some of them are legit topics and some I know you're just messing around.

Recent WHY questions like:

Tom Brown "Why can't state employees proven crooked or incompetent be fired?"

Clark Snitko "Why would you ask such a question?"

Marie Knowles "Where does Monica get her patience?"

Stephanie Roundy "Why do we have so many casinos in Amador County?"

Regena Carpenter "Why does Roseville have so many accidents?"

Dave Israel "What is the meaning of why?"

OK, seriously. Here's a why question we'll fly into Raley Field to answer today.

From David P. Finley: "Walt Gray, why is the mascot of the River Cats on the banks of the Sacramento River not a Catfish?"

Valid question.

According to Daniel Emmons, the media guru for the Sacramento River Cats, catfish probably didn't have a chance.

"River Otters, Condors and Gold Miners were some of the popular suggestions, sort of the finalists," Emmons said.

I asked if by chance did they get any odd suggestions?

"Yes, we did," Emmons said. "The "Mitten Crabs" and the "Baby Kissers" some of the strange ones that didn't make the cut but 87 people did suggest the River Cats".

Wow. Eighty-seven people suggested the River Cats? Winner.

OK, bonus question today from Mike Salter: "Why are the River Cats so bad? I've been to seven games with no wins."

"Sometimes it doesn't shake out the way you want it to," Emmons said. "We're definitely optimistic for next year, and we'll continue to put on a good show, a good fan experience".

The good news? Dinger will be back next year.

