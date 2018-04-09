Are the lines longer at the DMV these days?

DMV spokeswoman Jessica Gonzalez wasn't sure about an increase of 60 percent, but did know the growing wait times are due to the federal compliant REAL ID.

Ahhh, The “REAL ID." Do you need it? You do, if you plan on boarding a plane by the year 2020 and if you don't have a passport.

So to avoid long lines, DMV suggests you make an appointment, especially with this heavier volume of REAL ID traffic. The DMV also now has field offices open Saturdays. In Sacramento, there are eight of location open on the weekend.

"But we do have relief on the way, we are working on ways to reduce lines and provide more education for customers and as you see today no line outside," Gonzalez said.

We saw almost no wait on our visit last month when we went around 9:30 a.m. to the Broadway location, as well as the 47th Avenue DMV office. In fact, we were told this location is usually wide open on Saturdays about 2 p.m. There you go!

