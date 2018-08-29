If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

On this week's edition of Why Guy, we take a look at some street art that's been popping up on highway pillars.

Wait, what? CalTrans is in the art business? We drove around to take a look. We actually found several examples at 34th and T Streets in Sacramento of what Danny is asking us. There is another example on a pillar near Highway 50, along the right side exit on 34th Street.

And at least one more on the T Street exit pillar towards the Cap City Freeway, just past the Hwys. 99 and 50 overpass. So, our quick investigation found three works of "art."

We asked CalTrans spokesman Dennis Keaton if this is CalTrans commissioned art?

"Basically, we would take that as some form of graffiti or something to be removed," Keaton said. "CalTrans hasn't done anything like that."

Some rogue Picasso is using freeway pillars to display their finery. Or, something. The art pieces appear to be put up by people who are not going through the proper channels.

"Chances are they did not, so we'll treat it like it's tagging and have it removed," Keaton said.

CalTrans says they'll review our video to see if the artwork we found did get approved. If not, It won't be up much longer.

In 2015, a couple of artists did get a permit from CalTrans to paint a 70,000 square foot mural on the underside of the freeway overpass at Eighth and W streets. It brightened up Sacramento's Sunday Farmer's market.

