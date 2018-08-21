If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

I’m the “Why Guy.” I take your questions as to “why” something is or isn’t, and go check it out.

So, here’s the update on the Sacramento Riverfront.

The cities of Sacramento and West Sacramento are working together on a plan to develop the riverfront near downtown Sacramento and the Tower Bridge to bring more people to the area. It’s a plan that hopefully has no end. There have been studies done and blueprints commissioned and endless meetings and discussions.

According to Christopher Cabaldon, the mayor of West Sacramento, it's all about access.

"It's getting there, everybody in the region gets that," Cabaldon said. "We're seeing lots of activity, lots of art pop-ups, lots of apartments and condos and small businesses and beer and pizza and it's coming to life in the right organic way."

Both cities have studied what Portland, Louisville, Spokane, San Antonio have done and are cherry picking the best of each city to tailor a blueprint that works for all.

As Mayor Cabaldon and I walked the riverbank recently, I asked him if we can envision more apartment complexes, homes, restaurants, floating this and aquatic that. He said yes, but with some limits.

"Since Katrina, we can't build out off the levees anymore," Cabaldon said. "It weakens the integrity of the levees. You won’t see a business anymore like a Joe’s Crab Shack that sits over the river."

The construction of Raley Field years ago actually counts as upgrading the riverfront, much like the Golden 1 Center on the Sacramento side. So, the project is well underway.

"Hopefully never", according to Mayor Cabaldon said when asked about a possible target completion date for the Riverfront upgrades.

