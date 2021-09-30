"Your California Life" airs weekdays at 9am on ABC10

Your California Life is ABC10’s live, weekday lifestyle show airing every morning, Monday through Friday, at 9am. The show features fun, engaging and entertaining content, featuring the best of what California has to offer in the Sacramento region and beyond. Each show welcomes live guests to talk about hot trends and pop culture, as well as parenting, home improvement and how to live your best life. YCL regularly features cooking demos, live music and DIY ideas too, in addition to putting a spotlight on the people, places and things that make up “Your California Life.”

YCL launched in September of 2019, and was originally known as Sac & Co., which was established in 2005, as a lifestyle and entertainment talk program, with branded segments sponsored by local companies. Currently, Your California Life is led by Executive Producer Desiree Sheppard, who’s been working with the team since 2015.

Please join us weekday mornings at 9 on ABC10 or stream us live online here. You can also connect with us on our social channels:

Facebook @ yourcalife

Twitter @ yourcalife