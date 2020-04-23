Heroes are homegrown. They are in your neighborhood. Hardworking people, just like you: First responders, Doctors, Nurses and those serving us on the front lines like grocery store employees and others. People who keep America going, providing what we need, even during a crisis. Straight Line Construction is honoring their heroic efforts with the “$125,000 Heroes Home Improvement Giveaway!"

Here’s where you come in! Nominate a local hero or someone in need to win one of many Home Improvements. Like a new Roof, Gutters, Solar, HVAC system, Deck, Siding, Painting or a Garage Door. Straight Line Construction has been improving homes in this community and with your help we have been giving back to people in need for more than 20 years. Please recognize a local hero or someone in need today. Be the hero they need: www.straightlineconstruction.com/nominateahero