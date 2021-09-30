Meet YCL Host Aubrey Aquino

Aubrey Aquino is the host of Your California Life on ABC10 in Sacramento.

A Northern California native, Aubrey’s excited to connect with viewers and showcase the best places to eat, fun events, discovering ways to save money and much more on ABC10’s lifestyle and talk show.

Aubrey joined Your California Life in July 2019 and has years of experience interviewing guests from all walks of life, including Hollywood celebrities, sports stars, business and government leaders, as well as local community members who all have a story to share.

Previously, Aubrey has worked in the San Francisco Bay Area, as a lifestyle host and producer, and previously in a similar role on the East Coast at a top-rated lifestyle show in Virginia. Aubrey also spent many years as an entertainment and features reporter living and working in Miami, Florida.

In 2014, Aubrey was honored as a “Top 20 Under 40” professional for Brickell Magazine. Her television projects have also included appearing on the ESPN original series “Beg, Borrow and Deal,” E! News, CNN and the NFL Network.

This is Aubrey’s second time living and working in Sacramento. She was a pro team dancer for the Sacramento Kings, and has also been an NFL Cheerleader as an Oakland Raiderette and with the Arizona Cardinals.

Aubrey earned her Broadcast Journalism degree from San Jose State University, and is Mommy to two growing boys who love basketball.