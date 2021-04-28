Tips to get your resume through applicant tracking systems

Here's how you can get through computer systems and seen by a real person.

TAMPA, Fla. — Have you ever put in a resume for what seemed like the perfect job, but never got a response? Sometimes you wonder if a person even put eyes on your resume.

A computer likely did that first screening and it's possible your resume didn't make the cut. Here are some things you can to help get your resume through that system.

Most large companies have what's called an applicant tracking system. That means your resume has to be so good a robot would want to read it before passing it along to human resources. And, that has everything to do with keywords.

"The smartest things you can do are read the job description and look for those very specific keywords and key skills that they're saying we need you to do. Then make sure those skills are listed in your introductory section. You want to have a skills section in your intro before your experience," said career strategist Mandy Minor.

Minor says that doesn't mean you should lie about your experience, just try to find a way to fit in those keywords.

Your resume should also be short and to the point, but cover letters are still important.

"In the cover letter, it's kind of like the introductory statement, maybe a little bit expanded, but just keep it short and sweet and mention a couple of accomplishments. But, don't put anything in the cover letter that's not in the resume."

Minor says if you're struggling to get your resume seen, it might be time to hire a professional who can really tailor it for the job you want.

Also, she says you should never use templates. Employers can tell and it can show a lack of creativity.