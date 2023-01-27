‘Creed,’ ‘The Last of Us’ stars to host ‘Saturday Night Live’

“Saturday Night Live” won the 2022 Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series.

NEW YORK — “Saturday Night Live” will air live the next two weekends with some major star power.

“Creed III” star Michael B. Jordan will host “SNL” for the first time on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Rapper Lil Baby will make his first appearance as musical guest on Jan. 28.

“The Last of Us” and “The Mandalorian” star Pedro Pascal will make his hosting debut on Saturday, Feb. 4.

Coldplay will perform as “Saturday Night Live” musical guest for the seventh time on Feb. 4.

Pedro Pascal and @coldplay are here next week!!! pic.twitter.com/kX10h71VEx — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) January 26, 2023

