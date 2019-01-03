MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. — As part of their 25th anniversary, Vans Warped Tour is hitting only three cities — and one of those stops is in the Bay Area July 20 and 21 — and it’s going to be huge.

The lineup announced Friday includes punk rock dozens of stalwarts to celebrate 25 years of Vans Warped Tour. At the two-day Mountain View stop, you'll see Bad Religion, Jawbreaker, The Offspring, NOFX, Simple Plan, Good Charlotte and roughly 50 more pop-punk, emo and metal acts.

See the full lineup below.

Tickets are on-sale now, starting at $121 before jumping to $141. Both days start at noon and go until roughly 10 p.m. Currently, there are no one-day tickets available, on two-day tickets.

Besides hours and hours of music, the weekend also includes skate demos, motocross, wrestling, and Warped Tour museum.

