If you haven’t finished Netflix’s hit docu-series ‘Tiger King’ look away.

Dax Sheperd is just one of the many celebrities who are chomping at the bit to get the chance to play Joe Exotic, the eccentric ‘zoo’ owner who stars in the new docuseries. But the leading man has expressed his own preference if there were to be a movie.

"He would like Brad Pitt or David Spade to play him," Directors Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin told The Hollywood Reporter. "He doesn’t refer to David Spade as David Spade — he refers to him as ‘Joe Dirt.’"

‘Exotic’ is currently serving a 22-year-sentence for animal abuse and an attempted murder-for-hire on one of the show’s other breakout stars, Carole Baskin.

The show has gained critical acclaim and become an overnight pop culture phenomenon due to its rollercoaster-like ups-and-downs, and the ‘insane but true’ storylines it features.

You can watch all seven episodes of the documentary series on Netflix.

RELATED: 'Tiger King' Joe Exotic files $94 million civil rights lawsuit from prison

RELATED: The latest binge-worthy new shows on Netflix and Hulu

RELATED: 'Tiger King' series prompts Florida sheriff to ask for new leads in disappearance of Don Lewis

RELATED: Checkpoints set up along Florida border in effort to limit spread of COVID-19

RELATED: 5 things to know about Netflix's 'Tiger King'

RELATED: Everything coming to and leaving Netflix in March 2020

RELATED: St. Louis County woman shares spot-on impression of Tiger King's Joe Exotic

RELATED: Lions, Tigers and Bears in Alpine responds to ‘Tiger King’; needs help amid coronavirus pandemic