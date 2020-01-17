WHEATLAND, Calif. — Country music fans won't have to wait much longer to purchase tickets for an annual concert series featuring artists including Jason Aldean, Tim McGraw and Luke Bryan.

The 2020 Country Megaticket will go on sale Friday, Jan. 24, Live Nation announced Friday.

The ticket package gives fans access to six concerts at the Toyota Amphitheatre in Wheatland. And, for the first time, Megaticket purchasers will have the option of adding a seventh concert to their Megaticket package for only $20. The extra show takes place Friday, May 15 at Concord Pavilion with Brad Paisley, Jordan Davis and Gabby Barrett.

Megaticket concerts at Toyota Amphitheatre:

Lady Antebellum is to headline with Jake Owen, Maddie & Tae on Thursday, May 28.

is to headline with Jake Owen, Maddie & Tae on Thursday, May 28. Sugarland is to headline with special guests on Thursday, June 25.

is to headline with special guests on Thursday, June 25. Luke Bryan is to headline with Morgan Wallen, Caylee Hammack, on Saturday, July 18.

is to headline with Morgan Wallen, Caylee Hammack, on Saturday, July 18. Thomas Rhett is to headline with Cole Swindell, HARDY, on Thursday, July 30.

is to headline with Cole Swindell, HARDY, on Thursday, July 30. Tim McGraw is to headline with Midland, Ingrid Andress, on Saturday, August 22.

is to headline with Midland, Ingrid Andress, on Saturday, August 22. Jason Aldean is to headline with Brett Young, Mitchell Tenpenny, Dee Jay Silver, on Thursday, September 24.

The Megaticket offering splits into three price levels: Lawn ($199), Gold ($699) and Platinum ($999).

The Lawn tickets give access to a grassy area where people can bring chairs or blankets to sit on during the show. Gold ticket holders get seats in the 200-level section. Platinum-level Megatickets get access to a VIP parking pass, fast-lane entry, and a 100-level seat.

While everyone can start purchasing Jan. 24, people that bought the Megaticket in 2019 will get to buy this year's Megaticket beginning Jan. 20. Everyone who purchases a Megaticket this year will have early access to purchasing tickets next year.

