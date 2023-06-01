Tupac to be honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

The star will be unveiled on June 7 with Tupac's sister accepting the award on his behalf.

LOS ANGELES — Rapper and actor Tupac Shakur will be posthumously honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next week.

"Tupac Shakur was a rapper, actor, activist, poet, and revolutionary," Ana Martinez, producer of the Walk of Fame, said in a statement announcing plans for the ceremony.

"This iconic artist has continued to be part of the zeitgeist for decades after his passing and will continue to be an important cultural figure for many years to come. Surely, as one of L.A.'s own, Tupac's star will be added to the list of most visited stars."

The star unveiling will occur at 10:30 a.m. June 7 at 6212 Hollywood Blvd., in front of the Amoeba Music Store. Shakur's sister Sekyiwa "Set" Shakur will accept the star on behalf of the family.

Radio host Big Boy will emcee the ceremony, which will also feature remarks by director Allen Hughes and writer/director/producer/activist Jamal Joseph, who wrote the 2006 biography "Tupac Shakur Legacy."

Hughes is the director of the FX docuseries "Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur." Joseph is a producer on the series.

Shakur, then 25, died Sept. 13, 1996, six days after being wounded in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas.

Despite his death, he remains one of the most influential figures in hip-hop, having sold more than 75 million records.