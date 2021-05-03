x
'It's showtime!' Universal's Halloween Horror Nights returns in 2021 with scares from Beetlejuice

The theme park announced the return of the haunted attraction Friday after having canceled last year's event due to coronavirus concerns.
Credit: Universal Orlando Resort

ORLANDO, Fla. — Don't say it three times. 

The haunted host himself, Beetlejuice, will be appearing at Universal Studio Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights for its 30th year.

The theme park announced the return of the haunted attraction Friday after having canceled last year's event due to coronavirus concerns.

"Now we’re back for our 30th year and can’t wait to make you scream. Experience terrifying haunted houses, sinister scare zones, outrageous live entertainment and some of the park’s most exhilarating attractions," Universal said in a statement on their website.

You can experience the original film come to life as Beetlejuice "will haunt, taunt and send you screaming out of the haunted house," according to Universal's website. The park says you can even be part of the "infamous dinner party scene and witness Beetlejuice’s chaotic wedding."

The park says it will implement enhanced health and safety procedures but will be providing specific details closer to the event. 

Universal's Halloween Horror Nights runs on select nights from Sept. 3 through Oct. 31.

For tickets, you can visit Universal's website.

