Eleven of the WDW resorts and hotels reopen weeks before the theme parks do.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney fans who have been craving even a taste of the magic can get their wish starting June 22 as certain theme park hotels and resorts start to reopen.

Walt Disney World announced Sunday the following 11 of its resorts and hotels will be ready to take reservations:

But there are a few modifications, unavailable activities and changes that guests should know before they go.

The main one being that guests who book stays between June 22 and July 10 will not be able to enter any of the company's four theme parks as they are still closed.

Guests will be able to visit Disney Springs, use certain amenities and book rooms. Each location's available amenities vary, so it's important to check out its specific website before booking.

Here is what Disney considers the "top" things to know and review before your visit to ensure a successful stay:

Check travel restriction ahead of time: Anyone staying under quarantine or isolation orders are not permitted to enter the WDW Resort

Anyone staying under quarantine or isolation orders are not permitted to enter the WDW Resort A confirmed room reservation: Guests will need to link their reservation to their Disney account to receive important information prior to arrival

Guests will need to link their reservation to their Disney account to receive important information prior to arrival A confirmed dining reservation: This only applies to guests visiting for the day, not those with reservations

This only applies to guests visiting for the day, not those with reservations Face coverings for each Guest age 2 and up: Masks must be worn in all public areas, except while swimming or seated for dining

Masks must be worn in all public areas, except while swimming or seated for dining Have the latest version of the My Disney Experience app: Be sure to have notifications enabled

Be sure to have notifications enabled Bring cashless or contactless forms of payment: This includes MagicBands, which Disney Resort hotel Guests can use to charge purchases

As with the theme parks, staying at a hotel or resort acknowledges that guests "voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19," Walt Disney World wrote online. Disney says by stepping foot into its resorts you are confirming everyone in your party is not experiencing any COVID-19 related symptoms.

Cleaning procedures, transportation options, resort services and guest benefits have all been temporarily modified. To learn about changes, click here.

Check-in and check-out will all be handled electronically through the My Disney Experience app. Guests will use their MagicBand as a room key.

Now, what about Walt Disney World's staple resorts like the Grand Floridian and the Polynesian Village Resort?

You'll have to wait a bit longer before booking a stay. The park will continue to roll out additional hotel and resort reopenings from July through October.

Here are the tentative dates:

July 10: Disney's Animal Kingdom Villas - Jambo House, Disney's Pop Century Resort, Disney's Contemporary Resort

July 29: Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort

August 12: Disney's Polynesian Village Resort and Disney's Art of Animation Resort

August 24: Disney's Yacht & Beach Club Resorts

September 21: Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

October 1: Disney's BoardWalk Resort

October 14: Disney's Coronado Springs Resort

If guests want a glimpse at the parks, they'll have to wait a bit longer as gates to the Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom don't reopen until July 11. With EPCOT and Disney's Hollywood Studios' reopening falling a few days later on July 15.

Once the parks do enter phased reopening, guests will need to use Disney's new reservation system created to help manage park capacity and implement new health and safety procedures during the coronavirus pandemic.

Every person wanting to visit -- either with a ticket or an annual pass -- MUST make a reservation in advance to enter the parks.

You can learn about cancelations and refunds here.

