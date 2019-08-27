NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — When Super Bowl Champion Victor Cruz and Supermodel Adriana Lina came out to present the award for Best New Artist you couldn’t resist getting excited as the two walked the runway to the podium.

The moment just became a tad awkward when Lima yelled out “What’s Up, New York?” . Cruz said “Personally, I’m From Patterson, New Jersey” before the crowd cheered.

The VMA’s took place at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J, 15 miles south from Patterson.

New York City is 12.5 miles away from Newark, and it’s an entirely different state.

Viewers caught on to the flub and are poking fun at the supermodel.

Other natives of New Jersey who took the stage during the awards show are Queen Latifah and Naughty by Nature. Both acts performed theirs hits at the show.

