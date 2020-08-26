Win $1,000 to watch 6 female-led superhero movies in 6 days

All Home Connections will pay one lucky person $1,000 to watch and provide feedback on six female-led superhero movies in six days.

INDIANAPOLIS — Calling all superhero fanatics!

All Home Connections, an online authorized sales agent of AT&T, is paying one lucky person $1,000 to watch and provide feedback on six female-led superhero movies in six days.

The winner will be required to watch and create a video review for the following six films:

"Birds of Prey"

"Captain Marvel"

"Catwoman"

"Dark Phoenix"

"Elektra"

"Wonder Woman"

In addition to the $1,000 prize, the winner will be given streaming access to all six films, popcorn and snacks, a $50 movie gift card and female superhero swag.

Participants must be 18 years old and residents of the United States.

Entries are accepted through Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 2 p.m. ET. All participants will receive an email Monday, Sept. 14 that will indicate whether or not they won.