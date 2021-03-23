TAMPA, Fla. — When you meet your favorite WWE Superstars during this year's WrestleMania week, you won't have to worry about being suplexed through a table. But the wrestlers will still be slamming into your home!
WWE announced Virtual Meet and Greets on Monday, to take place throughout the week of WrestleMania 37 in Tampa. This replaces the traditional "Axxess" convention WWE has held during past WrestleMania weeks. Tickets go on sale at noon Tuesday, March 23. They start at $125.
While you won't be able to chat with any WWE Superstars in person, the company has lined up a who's who from Raw, SmackDown and NXT to talk with fans via video.
Here's the full schedule:
Monday, April 5
- 9 a.m.: Finn Bálor
- 11 a.m.: Big E
- 3 p.m.: Bayley
Tuesday, April 6
- 11 a.m.: Bianca Belair
- 2:30 p.m.: Naomi
- 6 p.m.: AJ Styles
Wednesday, April 7
- 11 a.m.: Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston
- 2:30 p.m.: Alexa Bliss
Thursday, April 8
- 11 a.m.: Drew McIntyre
- 6 p.m.: Bobby Lashley
Friday, April 9
- 11 a.m.: Edge
- 1:30 p.m.: Seth Rollins
Saturday, April 10
- 9 a.m.: Damian Priest
- 9 a.m.: Street Profits
- 12 p.m.: Kevin Owens
- 2:30 p.m.: Jeff Hardy
Sunday, April 11
- 9 a.m.: Adam Cole
- 12 p.m.: Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae
Monday, April 12
- 11 a.m.: Braun Strowman
- 1:30 p.m.: Charlotte Flair
WWE says you'll be able to preserve your meet and greets forever by downloading them within a few days after they take place. But be sure your computer and your Internet connection are up to speed. The company won't give refunds for technical issues on your end.
WWE hosts WrestleMania 37 at Raymond James Stadium on April 10 and 11. Up to 25,000 fans will be able to attend each night. Two of Tampa's very own, 12-time World Champion Hulk Hogan and Titus O'Neil, will host the two-night extravaganza.
