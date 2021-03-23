Your favorite Superstars will chat with the fans from a distance ahead of the 'Super Bowl' of sports entertainment.

TAMPA, Fla. — When you meet your favorite WWE Superstars during this year's WrestleMania week, you won't have to worry about being suplexed through a table. But the wrestlers will still be slamming into your home!

WWE announced Virtual Meet and Greets on Monday, to take place throughout the week of WrestleMania 37 in Tampa. This replaces the traditional "Axxess" convention WWE has held during past WrestleMania weeks. Tickets go on sale at noon Tuesday, March 23. They start at $125.

While you won't be able to chat with any WWE Superstars in person, the company has lined up a who's who from Raw, SmackDown and NXT to talk with fans via video.

Here's the full schedule:

Monday, April 5

9 a.m.: Finn Bálor

11 a.m.: Big E

3 p.m.: Bayley

Tuesday, April 6

11 a.m.: Bianca Belair

2:30 p.m.: Naomi

6 p.m.: AJ Styles

Wednesday, April 7

11 a.m.: Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston

2:30 p.m.: Alexa Bliss

Thursday, April 8

11 a.m.: Drew McIntyre

6 p.m.: Bobby Lashley

Friday, April 9

11 a.m.: Edge

1:30 p.m.: Seth Rollins

Saturday, April 10

9 a.m.: Damian Priest

9 a.m.: Street Profits

12 p.m.: Kevin Owens

2:30 p.m.: Jeff Hardy

Sunday, April 11

9 a.m.: Adam Cole

12 p.m.: Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae

Monday, April 12

11 a.m.: Braun Strowman

1:30 p.m.: Charlotte Flair

WWE says you'll be able to preserve your meet and greets forever by downloading them within a few days after they take place. But be sure your computer and your Internet connection are up to speed. The company won't give refunds for technical issues on your end.

WWE hosts WrestleMania 37 at Raymond James Stadium on April 10 and 11. Up to 25,000 fans will be able to attend each night. Two of Tampa's very own, 12-time World Champion Hulk Hogan and Titus O'Neil, will host the two-night extravaganza.