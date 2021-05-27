How to see sunflowers in Yolo County without damaging the crop

Visit Yolo created a website to be proactive in telling visitors the do's and don'ts of sunflower viewing in the area.

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. — It's almost sunflower season, which means Instagram is about to be filled with all of the sunflower selfies and portraits. Yolo County wants to make sure it doesn't mean the beautiful crop is damaged and visitors don't trespass and destroy private land.

Sunflowers bloom from mid-June to mid-July, according to the Yolo County Visitors Bureau. Ahead of the bloom, Visit Yolo wants to be proactive to make sure people are educated on sunflowers and provide guidance so people can view them without damaging farmers' crops.

Visit Yolo created a website that provides all of that guidance and also has viewing events, provides the dos and don'ts of seeing them and explains why it's so important to respect the agriculture and farmers' land.

Visit Yolo created the site "to highlight special experiences for the sunflower season, to better serve visitors, and boost local businesses hit hard by the pandemic," according to a press release.

Some of the activities included on the site are wine tastings, paint-and-sip events and brunches at Turkovich Family Farms and winery, as well as a pick-your-own bouquet experience at Park Winters. More activities are still being planned, but people can visit the website now to see what is already available.

"It’s also an exciting opportunity to support our farmers and the agriculture community, and show all ages what it means to be a good steward of our land," Terry Selk, executive director of Visit Yolo, said in the press release.

Tips to be a good sunflower viewer:

Be a conscientious visitor, parking safely on public roads, not private property. Parking and trespassing violations are costly.

Stay off the fields and away from the irrigation canals, which are all private property.

Avoid picking the flowers. Sunflower bouquets are available for purchase at the Davis Farmers Market on Saturdays, as well as at florists and other shops.

To learn more about the sunflower bloom in Yolo County, visit the website by clicking HERE.

