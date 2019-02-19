NEW ORLEANS — Y’all, we’re CRYING!

This Louisiana boy, Cooper Schackai, just turned 3 years old at the end of December. December 29 to be exact.

Well, Cooper got a guitar for Christmas. His mother posted a video of him on Facebook saying he chooses his songs that he’s obsessed with and currently he is obsessed with Luke Combs “Beautiful, Crazy.”

Way to go, Cooper! We see a bright future for you, little man!