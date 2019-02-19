SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The story of J.J. Pfister Distilling Company started with swimsuits but ended with a smooth organic spirit.

Kevin Keck and his wife, Gail, were living in Oregon. Meanwhile, one of their sons, Brian, was in viticulture and enology school at U.C. Davis. He had a chemistry degree and wanted to further his knowledge by learning the wine-making business.

The family got to know a potato farmer in the Klamath Basin, who wondered if there was something he could do with all the leftovers the grocer wouldn’t buy. He was already giving some to the animals, but he still had more.

He delivered the challenge to Brian: find something to make out of these little starchy veggies.

The options were to dehydrate them or make alcohol. Brian said the second option would be a lot more fun and fell in line with his studies.

Kevin, a practicing physician, went in on the challenge, and their family created J.J. Pfister Distillery.

This is where we bring in the swimsuits. The name J.J. Pfister comes from Kevin’s great-grandfather. He owned a thriving knitting business in the Bay Area in the early 1900s. His motto was quality knits for an affordable price, and Kevin wanted to replicate that with the distillery.

Sign up for The Daily Blend Newsletter Sign up for The Daily Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. Get a daily e-mail with stories that inform, offer tips, and make you smile. Thank you for signing up for the Daily Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Wanting to give back and bring the story full circle, the family donates one percent of their profits to the Klamath Basin refuge where the potatoes are grown.

This is an important stop for migratory birds. When they stop here, they provide natural fertilizer to the fields, but, to attract the birds on their way north or south, the fields must be flooded. The donated money helps ensure sustainability for the habitat on the flyway.

On top of that, they donate all their non-alcoholic food waste from processing to a local farmer, which provides food for the farmer's cows on the organic dairy farm.

The distillery also makes bourbon from Sacramento Valley corn, brandy from Courtland apples, and so much more.

As Kevin puts it, challenging our brain to do something new “sure makes your brain perkier”.

Their tasting room is open Fridays 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays noon to 6 p.m.

________________________________________________________________

WATCH ALSO: Couple connected by Southwest flight shares 'chapters' of their love story | Extended Cut

A Sacramento couple was featured this Valentine's Day by Southwest Airlines for the adorable way they met and fell in love. "We kind of like to tell it in chapters, because it's one of the stories that's hard to follow if you don't set it up with some chapters."