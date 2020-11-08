Amador County woman finds homes for rescued donkeys

Sarah Farias' ranch in Amador County is home to the Peaceful Valley Donkey rescue, an international organization aimed at helping donkeys.

This week, ABC10 wants to introduce you to Sarah Farias, who runs the adoption satellite for Peaceful Valley Donkey rescue.

This week, ABC10 wants to introduce you to Sarah Farias, who runs the adoption satellite for Peaceful Valley Donkey rescue. In case you haven't heard of the organization, Peaceful Valley Donkey is the world's leading donkey rescue organization having rescued over 16,000 donkeys with over 57 locations globally.

“Donkeys are not on a lot of peoples radar, but there is actually a huge need to adopt them,” Farias said.

At any given time, around 2,000 rescued donkeys are under the care of Peaceful Valley‘s satellite adoptions centers. Farias cares for about a dozen donkeys that come to her for a variety of reasons. Since opening her location, Farias has cared for and helped more than 100 donkey’s find homes.

“Some are abuse or neglect cases. Unfortunately, some people who can’t afford their property and move out leave the donkey behind,” Farias said.

After they are rescued, the donkeys receive medical treatment and training. Farias goes to great lengths to make sure the donkey’s new owners have land to care for them properly.

“You do want to adopt more than one. Donkeys are social animals the bond tightly both with humans and other animals,” Farias said.

