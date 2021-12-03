The growing business of plant therapy amid the COVID-19 pandemic | NorCal Strong

Meet the Sacramento woman benefiting from the house plant craze.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The people who make Northern California Strong are those who inspire us and make our communities a great place to live. ABC10 wants to highlight their strength by recognizing what they do. This week we want to introduce you to Kifumi Keppler Owner of Exotic Plants.

When the coronavirus pandemic first confined many of us to our homes, a new obsession with houseplants began. When ABC10 asked to see your houseplant collection and you delivered. Some of you care for more than 100 of them!

Helping many of you find that perfect houseplant was Kifumi Keppler. Owner of Exotic Plants in Sacramento. Since 1972 Keppler and her family have supplied Sacramento with a wide variety of house plants but for her, it's more than just a business.

“It has therapeutic abilities," said Keppler. "Why do you go to the forest? Because it’s beautiful."

Keppler really does believe in Plant-based therapy. During the lockdown, she made it her mission to find the perfect therapy plant for each customer even when she couldn’t let her customers inside her store.

“I had to walk all over the place to show them,” says Keppler.

The pandemic plant craze not only saved Keppler’s business it kept her staff employed. She could have easily closed down, but she saw the need to provide plant-based joy to people suffering through a dark time.

“There is so much plants give us and I feel when you feed them care for them and communicate with them, they really respond,” says Keppler

