CHP Officer nearly killed by drunk driver being honored

YUBA CITY, Calif. — A Yuba City California Highway Patrol [CHP] officer nearly killed by a drunk driver is now being honored in a special way.

Officer David Gordon was hospitalized for four months following an accident in October 2019 where he was hit by a drunk driver.

In an ironic twist, Mothers Against Drunk Driving is preparing to honor Officer Gordon at an annual event next because during his 13 years on the job, Officer Gordon has helped take 400 DUI drivers off the road.

"I mean it feels like it was forever ago, and I think it has only been nine months now," Tinna Gordon, David's wife, said.

Tinna Gordon says she'll never forget the accident that left her husband fighting for his life with multiple injuries, including a brain injury.

"I still get emotional," Tinna Gordon said. "Thinking about him walking out of the hospital. That day. It was an amazing day"

It was the start of his new road to recovery, but then the pandemic hit. However, that hasn't stopped Officer Gordon's road to recovery. He's now walking with just a cane, and he's on a personal mission.

"He has aspirations to get back to the California Highway Patrol. That's his love. He loves his job," Tinna Gordon said.

