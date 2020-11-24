Dog found off Highway 99 after going missing for 6 years

The owner of the dog says she got a call about her pug when they checked his microchip. Now, she lives in New Mexico and is trying to figure out how to reunite.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After six years, a dog is finally going to be reunited with its owner. But figuring out how the reunion will happen is another story.

"I just started to cry, I was so excited, because I never gave up hope on my pug," Sandra Campos said. She moved to New Mexico for family and said she never changed her number just in case someone called about her pug, Chato.

Chato was found off of Highway 99 on Saturday, Nov. 21. According to Campos, that's when the microchip was checked and she was called. He went missing when she and her dog were visiting Davis and she was homeless at the time.

"I kept putting flyers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, anywhere I could get people's attention," Campos said. "He was part of the family. He was part of me."

Chato now is staying with Front Street Animal Shelter in Sacramento while they figure out how to reunite the two. The shelter says they are doing everything they can to get Chato to Campos since she can't get back to Sacramento to pick him up.

She said he doesn't look the same as he did when she lost him, but he's the only thing Campos wants for Christmas this year.

"I don't have anything under my Christmas tree. All I want is my dog under the tree," Campos said.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/13

2/13

3/13

4/13

5/13

6/13

7/13

8/13

9/13

10/13

11/13

12/13

13/13 1 / 13