Hero dog who protected goats during Tubbs Fire dies, rescue gives owners the gift of a lifetime

The heartbreak will never go away but after learning of Odin's death, two women with GP rescue in Missouri came together to get the Hendels new dogs.

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. — As the Tubbs Fire was raging towards their home, Ariel and Roland Hendel packed up as much as they could, including their animals.

"It was apocalyptic," said Ariel.

However, one of the couple's beloved family members didn't want to leave his duty to protect behind. Odin, the Hendel's Great Pyrenees refused to leave his goats.

"I said, okay Odin, take care of the goats. You'll be fine," said Roland.

She says watching Oden stay behind from the truck was painful.

"It was very hard for me to leave, leave my boy," said Ariel.

There was a chance they wouldn't survive. The Hendel's home was destroyed when they returned and then they witnessed a miracle.

"In the distance, I saw Odin's tail," explained Roland. "I saw the wagging of Odin's tail. Sure enough, there was Odin coming at the head of all his goats."

Odin had survived and was successful in protecting his goats. All had survived and even a few deer joined the herd.

"He was so proud of himself," said Roland. "So pleased with himself and right away he flopped down on the ground and wanted belly rubs and I could see how hurt he was."

Since then, Odin lived a life full of purpose until recently, his life came to a close. Now, the goats sleep on top of his grave on the Hendel's property.

The heartbreak will never go away but after learning of Odin's death, two women with GP Rescue in Missouri came together to get the Hendels new dogs.

"They are a very bonded pair of siblings," said Linda Meuer, owner of Great Pyrenees Rescue of Missouri. "They have been on a farm their entire lives."

Buddy and Snowflake joined the Hendels' family a few weeks ago. Catherine Harms with the rescue says she had to do something after Odin's story touched her heart.

"That's what makes you fall in love with him," said Harms, a volunteer at GP Rescue. "He loved his animals so much. He would do anything for them just as a parent would do for their own child.

Now, the Hendels have Buddy and Snowflake and the goats are already happy to have their two new guardians.