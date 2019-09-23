COLUMBIA, S.C. — This summer, a Columbia mother of four became the "Fittest Person on Earth" at the 2019 Cross-fit Competition.

At the age of 50, Midlands native Jana Green-Slyder earned first place at the 2019 World Cross-fit games in August.

"When they announced my name, all of my emotions came out," Slyder says. "I did it! I did what I had been training for."

Slyder started her cross-fit journey in 2013, after a friend invited her to a cross-fit workout.

"After the first visit, I was absolutely hooked," Slyder says. "I was looking for something a little more challenging and cross-fit delivered that competition that I was looking for."

Slyder first heard about the World Cross-fit games in 2013 and immediately started training for it.

"I told my trainer that I was going to start training for it and he said it will take you about five years to even qualify for it, and I said I'm going to do it just watch." Slyder said.

Last year, Slyder qualified for the 2018 World Crossfit games and went into the games ranked 12th in the World.

Unfortunately, while she was training for the games, she had to come back to Columbia to care for her daughter who was dealing with an illness.

"It was something that I had strive for, for so long, so I had to reevaluate if I wanted to do this for another year," Slyder says. "I told myself, if I'm going to go, I'm not just going to go, I'm going to win."

At the end of 2018, Slyder started training for the 2019 World Crossfit Games.

"I got up every morning and I would visualize myself winning," Slyder says. "I would come to the gym every morning and really focus on the very dark place that you have to go to to be a competitor."

Slyder arrived to the games on July 30th. And although she's been apart of weight-lifting competitions before, she says the World Cross-fit Games was a totally different experience.

"It was so much harder than I anticipated it would be," Slyder says. "Your body is only capable of handling so much. I felt like I was in the last three miles of a marathon."

After a rigorous four-day competition, Slyder was finally named the 2019 World Crossfit Champion.

Marc Sanger, who has been Slyder's trainer for the past three years, says Slyder is a role model to not only women, but to everyone.

"She's a mother. She works. She's overall just a great person," Sanger says. "She can have a great conversation with everyone she meets. It's very inspiring."

"Everybody's goal is different, but if they can look at me and say she can do this, she has a career, she is a mother, she is a wife. If I can do this so can they." Slyder said.

Slyder still works out on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays at Cottontown Crossfit in Columbia.