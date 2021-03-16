How to improve indoor air quality and reduce toxins | Meg Unprocessed

Sometimes we're breathing in bad air and we don't even know it. There are many health concerns when it comes to indoor air quality. Here's some tips to improve it.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There are many health concerns when it comes to the air quality of your home. It's why you should make sure to check how air is coming into your home.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) explains that some indoor air pollutants can cause health concerns. They explain how some of the short-term effects we might see from pollutants can be as small as a dry cough or lead to asthma.

As for long-term effects, people might see respiratory issues to heart disease and even cancer, depending on the pollutant in the home. It's important we do what we can to eliminate toxins where we can.

Here's a few simple ways to reduce toxins and improve the air quality in your home.

1. Switch to less toxic cleaners

The cleaners we use in our kitchens, bathrooms and other places tend to have chemicals in them. All of these products release chemicals into the air and we can breathe them in. Using cleaners with less chemicals could be more ideal for your health. You can easily make your own nontoxic cleaner with this DIY recipe if you're concerned with what you're cleaning your home with.

2. Open windows often

This is a simple one to do that can really help improve the air. Opening windows for even just 15 minutes a day can improve the air quality in your home. If you have windows on either side of the room, get a cross breeze going and really bring in fresher air.

3. Clean regularly, especially for dust

Cleaning with non-toxic cleaners helps to rid contaminants that get built up in the home over time. Dust can trap the pollutants in the air and hold onto them. Dusting often will improve the air in your home and reduce the risk of reactions to dust allergies. I like to use microfiber cloths because they easily get rid of the dust and you don't even have to use a cleaning spray with it.

4. Invest in air purifiers

Air purifiers are designed to filter the air in rooms. It's a great way to remove pollutants and indoor allergens indoors. Place them in areas of the home that you spend the most time in, like your bedroom or living area.

Now these are all recommendations of what I like to do, but if you want more tips from the EPA on what you can do to improve air quality in your home, click HERE.