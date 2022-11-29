Manteca family featured on ABC's 'The Great Christmas Light Fight'

The Maan family represents the valley with an amazing automated light show.

MANTECA, Calif. — Dalwinder Maan has put up holiday lights for the last six years, but it wasn't until 2021 that 'The Great Christmas Light Fight' discovered his family's amazing display.

"I'm a computer code engineer and I think they appreciated that element. I'm creating the digital maps that wrap these images around my house, in addition to the LED synchronized lights we have all over," said Maan.

His wife, Kiran, is proud of the display for not only honoring Christmas but their Indian culture as well.

"We as a family love how it brings the community together, the smiles it brings, and also the way our display honors our Indian culture as well as Christmas. Diwali is our festival of lights, and it's also something we were proud to introduce on the show," said Kiran.

Dalwinder is also proud of how the display connected with people during the COVID pandemic when so many families were apart for the holidays.

"This is very personal to us because it was our bridge to people during the pandemic. When people couldn't be with other people, this was here, an outdoor way families could drive by, talk to others and share it together. We've had many people crying on the sidewalk. 'Why are you crying?' I would ask and they say they are tears of happiness, because our house got them through it and was a bit of normalcy, happiness during that time," he said.

Although they didn't win the honors on the season premiere episode, they did win much praise from the hosts and judges for originality and brilliant use of technology.

You can see it for yourself through New Year's Day at 1745 Gary Owens Dr. in Manteca.