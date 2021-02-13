Mountain House teen runs nonprofit to help build a school in Sri Lanka

Kyle De Croos started Natural Kindness, a nonprofit that collects recyclables and turns that into monetary donations for children living in Sri Lanka.

MOUNTAIN HOUSE, Calif. — A teenager from Mountain House High School started her nonprofit called Natural Kindness when she was 13-years-old.

Kylie De Croos collects recyclables in her community and then turns them into monetary donations for children living in Sri Lanka, where her parents are from.

"If enough money is raised by the end of the year, my dad and I will be traveling Sri Lanka (a third world country) to help less fortunate children to help donate money and put smiles on children’s faces!" Kylie wrote on her organization's website.

"If I was to summarize my feelings in one word it would definitely be fulfilling," explained Croos. "It's rewarding to know that I can help kids who are in poverty have the chance to attend school. It feels so good inside to help these children and put a smile on their faces."

Natural Kindness also does several events outside called hikes for happiness. They've raised $5,000 and want to raise $10,000 to help build a school in the northern part of Sri Lanka.

