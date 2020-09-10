OREO giving away limited-edition packages of Rainbow Cookies

OREO is giving away packages of its latest cookie creation featuring the colors of the Pride rainbow flag.
The limited-edition #ProudParent OREO Rainbow Cookies were released in celebration of LGBTQ+ History Month.
OREO is giving away 10,000 packages of the colorful cookies.
They’ll go to the first 10,000 people who share a photo showing what "allyship" means to them. Post it on Instagram or Twitter using #ProudParent and #Giveaway and tag @OREO. You must also be following @OREO.
Proud Parent is a new film released by OREO and its partner PFLAG National that focuses on the important role of parental and community support in fostering greater LGBTQ+ acceptance.
For more info on how fans can get a pack, visit @OREO social channels and OreoProudParent.com.
