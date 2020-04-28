'Granny Loved Weed': The cause at the heart of an eye-catching obituary

Passed in 1994, Oregon’s Death With Dignity Act stands as a beacon and a model for supporters of the movement nationwide.
To end their life under the state’s DWDA, a person must be at least 18 years old, an Oregon resident, capable of making and communicating their own decisions and diagnosed with a terminal illness that will, according to their physician, lead to death within six months.
State officials release annual reports on how often the law is put to use.
At the end of 2019, 2,584 people had received prescriptions for the lethal dose of medication since law took effect. In that same time, 1,657 people had used the medication to end their lives.
Family members said Parker made it clear years ago she would seriously consider the option were she diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.
The disease had killed her mother slowly and painfully years prior.
"Anne did not fear much. She was a very confident and gregarious person and really liked to help other people, but the one thing that she feared was Alzheimer's and having to live through that," said granddaughter Anna Bocek.
When she was diagnosed after months of forgetting details and repeating conversations, the family assumed Parker would pursue her plan.
Everyone was jarred when they realized that wouldn’t be possible.
"I had initially gone through the years going, 'Oh great, well we live in a really liberal state, and there's death with dignity, and it's there if it's needed and all that stuff,'" said Anna. "Then yeah, it became abundantly clear that that was not something that was helpful here."
The family soon learned Alzheimer’s disease, like other progressive cognitive conditions, falls into a problematic middle ground between two of the DWDA’s criteria.
By the time a person diagnosed with it has six months or less left to live, they’re often unable to make their own decisions or communicate their own desires.
It’s a clear disqualification.
"I was personally kind of surprised that there wasn't any sort of anything that anybody could do in Oregon in that sort of situation," Anna said. "I understand the liability aspect of it and all that, but that is a huge set of people that ended up stuck."
"It's loss of quality of life, a loss of self," Anna's older brother Jordon said of the disease his grandmother feared.
Regardless of the shock, Parker and her family agreed they didn’t have time to waste.
Research began and soon plans were underway to travel to one of few places in the world that allows someone in Parker’s position to legally end their lives.
She, along with family, would go to Liestal, Switzerland where the Pegosos Association would help with final arrangements, given that she provide necessary documentation.
In an email to KGW, president of the Pegasos Swiss Association Ruedi Habegger said, "Swiss law and regulations permit an assisted dying, when a psychiatrist or neurologist has made an in-depth assessment, showing that the person is mentally competent to make that decision, and why he/she is competent to make that decision in spite of certain illnesses with memory-difficulties etc. Also to establish that this is a wish that has been reflected on well, and that there is no pressure from any third party, establishing without a doubt, that it is his/her own decision to have a VAD (Voluntary Assisted Dying) and no one else."
Parker sent the proof. Soon she received word she could travel to Switzerland to die in April 2020.
But by January, of course, the world would throw the Portland family another curveball.
"She could have waited a little while longer if the COVID pandemic hadn't hit and it forced her and my family to rush the process," Joel said.