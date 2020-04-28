'Granny Loved Weed': The cause at the heart of an eye-catching obituary

The family, via Parker’s obituary and subsequent interviews, is calling for changes to Oregon’s DWDA to allow for people diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and diseases like it to end their lives while they’re still able to make their own decisions.

Granted, they know that’s a difficult line to walk.

"With Alzheimer’s … you have to go too soon. If you wait until the cognitive decline is super, super apparent, then you can't make your own decisions. So yeah, it's, it's a very strange spot to be in, not trying to jump the gun so to speak," Joel Bocek said via Zoom Monday. "Basically it's kind of a Catch-22."

Concerns like that, along with other factors, have stood in the way of such changes in the past.

During the 2019 legislative session, State Representative Mitch Greenlick sponsored House Bill 2232.

Among other things, it aimed to change the DWDA’s requirement that a patient have six months or less to live.

Instead, the patient would have had to have been diagnosed with "a disease that will, within reasonable medical judgment, produce or substantially contribute to a patient’s death."

Critics argued it would "broaden the definition of terminal illness to the point that the term is stripped of any logical or cogent meaning."

The bill never made it out of committee, dying as GOP members staged a mass walkout over the controversial carbon-emissions bill, known as Cap and Trade.

Similar efforts have failed in the past, including a 2015 attempt by Greenlick to expand the six-month window to one year.

Via email Tuesday Rep. Greenlick, a retired director of the Kaiser Permanente Center for Health Research, said opposition to expanding the DWDA has come from both sides.

"We have been the national leader. That is one of the reasons the supporters of [the Act] do not want to change it. They argue it works well and there has been no slippery slope. They believe their job expanding to other states will be made more difficult if we modify the program," Rep. Greenlick wrote. "The program needs expansion because it does not serve everyone who could benefit."

But not every attempt to change the reach of the DWDA has fallen flat.

In early 2018, Oregon lawmakers passed legislation — in a party-line vote, with Democrats prevailing — that would study how to improve the process of creating and carrying out advance directives.

Advocates hoped it would lead to a new form of advance-directive, similar to 'Do Not Resuscitate' orders, instructing caregivers to withhold spoon-feeding and speed up death, if and when the patient becomes incapacitated by dementia.

The idea enraged members of the anti-abortion advocacy group Oregon Right to Life.

Speaking to the Washington Post in 2018, executive director Lois Anderson said of Alzheimer’s patients, "They might not be able to get in a car and drive to Seattle, but they maybe have agency to decide what movie they want to watch, or if they want to go to the sun room, or do they want to eat. We believe that that agency, that ability to make those decisions, should be respected. That’s part of human dignity."

In July, lawmakers modified the Act again, allowing people in the final weeks of their life to bypass the standard 15-day waiting period, a change that took effect January 1st, 2020.

Since her diagnosis and death, Anne Parker’s family has become increasingly aware of the arguments for and against changes to the DWDA.

It’s why they were eager to add her obituary to the conversation.

"It was infuriating that she could not end her life the way she wanted in her own house, in her own bed or on her couch or something … She swore up and down she would never let it happen to her, and pandemic be damned. Excuse me," said Jordon Bocek. "But it was painful in the fact that it was so stressful and so rushed in the end."

Parker’s grandchildren also hope a broader message reaches people who might have never given thought to the idea of how they or their loved ones want to die.

"Especially in light of the pandemic and all this stuff, I really strongly encourage people to have the conversation with their family members about what their wishes are. I can't tell you how much easier it is, being able to have an open conversation with your loved ones about what they want and what needs to be done and how things are going to go instead of having to scramble at the last second and agonize over it and have family members argue over it," Anna Bocek said. "I've seen both ends of the spectrum there and I strongly prefer people being open with each other, and I really suggest that others do the same."

