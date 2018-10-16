The question on everyone’s mind right now: What would I do if I won the lottery?

The Mega Millions jackpot hit $1.6 billion for Tuesday night’s drawing -- one of the largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history. The jackpot has grown so much because no one has won since July 24.

It’s an inordinate amount of money, but the odds of winning are more than 300 million to 1.

But what if you did win? What could that amount of money buy?

Here are some cool things and some stupid things to buy with the Mega Millions jackpot.

Cool things

Mar-a-Lago: At $23.1 million, you could buy 69 of President Trump’s “Winter White Houses” with a few thousand dollars left over.

The White House: $420 million. Buy three presidential home and have enough left over for 14 Mar-a-Lagos.

The Tampa Bay Rays: At $900 million, you'd have a little change left over.

Almost any NHL team: The Tampa Bay Lightning are worth $390 million, but you could buy any NHL team except for the Rangers, Maple Leafs, Canadiens and the Blackhawks.

Any MLS team: They're all less than $350 million.

A castle in the French Riviera: This 8-bedroom castle is in Cannes and is selling for $17,255,451 USD. You could buy 92 of them.

Five private islands: You could buy Bahamanian islands Cave Cay ($60 million), Spectabilis Island ($62 million), Darby Island ($46 million) and Lera Cera ($24 million) and have more than enough left over to buy Florida’s Pumpkin Key ($95 million).

The most expensive car in the world: You could buy 333 Koenigsegg CCXR Trevitas, the most expensive car in the world at $4.8 million each. Or, save a few dollars and buy 355 Lamborghini Venenos at $4.5 million each.

The Hope Diamond: One of the most famous jewels in the world is worth between $200-$250 million, so you could afford at least six of them.

First edition of The Federalist Papers: Alexander Hamilton wrote 51 of the 85 articles in this collection that advocated for the ratification of the U.S. Constitution in 1787 and 1788. One copy is going for $450,000, so you could buy 3,555 of them.

Really old Scotch: The Glenlivet The Winchester Collection 50-year-old Single Malt Scotch Whiskey from Speyside, Scotland is available for $25,000. Go ahead and add 64,000 bottles to your cart.

Cinderella Castle sculpture: The sculpture by Arribas Brothers is set with more than 28,000 Swarovski crystals and costs $37,500. You could buy 42,666 of them with your winnings. Too bad it’s a limited edition run of only 50.

Stupid things

1,073,825,503 Doritos Locos Tacos from Taco Bell

893,854,748 Slurpees from 7-Eleven

177,975,528 Publix chicken tender subs

6,251,220 couples ghost hunting starter kits

45,727,350 remote control flying sharks

246,553,127 3-packs of Bic lighters. That’s 739,599,383 lighters.

893,854,748 bottles of Coca-Cola

3.2 billion stamps

535,117,056 12-pack boxes of strawberry Poptarts. That’s 6,421,404,682 pastries.

94,173,042 copies of Taylor Swift's Reputation on CD.

