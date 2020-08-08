Nurses, artist use 'Protect with Heart' project to donate thousands of scrub hats to medical professionals

Sacramento artist Tim Collom and two RNs who own Annie & Isabel, a hospital gown company, designed thousands of scrub hats to be used during the pandemic.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With more than $50,000 raised, thousands of personal protective scrub hats have been sent to nurses and doctors across the country helping those battling the coronavirus.

The scrub hats have been designed by Sacramento artist Tim Collom and made with love by Annie and Isabel, a hospital gown company started by two area registered nurses, Selena Srabian and Anna Ryan.

"When COVID[-19] first started, we realized really quickly that we needed to cover our heads," Srabian said.

The two collaborated with Collom, an artist known for his bright, bold Calfiornia artwork. Srabian said the two selected Collom's hearts because "we thought they represent love and strength and we want everyone to feel that."

"I feel passionate about protecting the people who protect us," Collom said.

Since raising thousands of dollars, they have no plans to stop now, especially with hospitals running low on hair protection.

"I had a patient yesterday that we were checking in and the first thing he noticed was my scrub hat and he had a smile on his face," Ryan said.

And positivity is needed now more than ever. Srabian and Ryan are both around COVID-19 positive patients everyday. it takes a toll on them emotionally.

"Part of our shift every day is setting up a Zoom call with their family and rolling that iPad over to see their loved one's face," Srabian said. "It's really stressful for all the people I'm working with."

