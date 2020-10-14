South Sacramento business owner hopes to change the way people see the community

South Sacramento gets a bad rap as it's often portrayed as crime-ridden and violent by local news outlets. Fashion Times owner Phi Bui wants to change the narrative.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A short walk from several apartment complexes, a high school and a church, Evergreen Shopping Center in South Sacramento is home to several small businesses. A Mexican market, fried chicken restaurant, nail salon, along with a few strip mall staples like Metro PCS and 7-Eleven make Evergreen a one-stop-shop for neighbors and a hub for the community.

"I like the area because we know everybody," said Phi Bui who owns Fashion Times, a clothing store in Evergreen Shopping Center.

Known for their denim, custom hats and large T-shirt selection, Fashion Times has been in the Evergreen Shopping Center for more than 20 years. Bui said his customers, who come in for the latest affordable trends or just to catch up, have become family.

"We've been here for so long and we can relate to the customers around here," said Bui.

Before Bui became the owner, he used to shop at the store and eventually was offered a job by the previous owner. "I’ve been working here since 2003, originally owned by Ms. Sun and her son Jay," said Bui.

He says he learned all about customer service and the importance of treating shoppers with dignity and respect from Ms. Sun.

"I could see the good relationships and the good vibes she had with people and the way she treated customers," Bui explained. "Everybody loved her here. They called her moms, that’s her nickname."

Recently, many local news outlets, including ABC10, reported on the legal action the City of Sacramento had taken against the owners of the shopping center due to the high number of police responding to reports of dangerous and illegal activity.

"It sucks because we’re in the middle," Bui explained. "Nothing we can do, it's between city and property owners."

A judge has allowed the city to seek penalties and closure of Evergreen Shopping Center if drug or gang activity continues on the property. Bui said the reporting was unfair to those who rent spaces at Evergreen and only showed what stigma has already been placed on his community.

"Sometimes the media portrays the area as a bad area," Bui explained. "But if you’re here every day, like me, and know the people, it’s not so bad."

He wants people to see that small businesses, like his, that have served South Sacramento for decades are a part of the good that happens in the community.

"We give them a sense of service that they don’t get at other locations," Bui explained. "It’s like a comfort zone."