BALTIMORE — A Baltimore real estate firm surprised all of its employees with a huge cash bonus at its annual holiday party this year.

On its website, St. John Properties said all of its 198 employees will share a $10 million bonus. The company said on average, employees will receive about $50,000, which is based solely on the number of years of service. Some will receive upwards of $250,000, reported CBS-affiliate KUTV.

The company shared a video of the announcement being made at the party, with employees reacting in shock.

According to St. John, only five employees knew about the bonus in advance of the surprise announcement.

“To celebrate the achievement of our goal, we wanted to reward our employees in a big way that would make a significant impact on their lives,” said company founder Edward St. John. “I am thankful for every one of our employees, for their hard work and dedication. I couldn’t think of a better way to show it.”

Clarification: An earlier version of this story indicated every employee would receive $50,000. The company says the average worker will receive $50,000 based on the years of service.

