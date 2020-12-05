Hospice patients receive almost 500 handwritten letters of hope from strangers amid pandemic

The Sacramento nonprofit, Snowline Hospice, asked the community to write handwritten letters to its patients, many of whom are isolated during the pandemic.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Last month, the nonprofit Snowline Hospice asked the community to write handwritten letters to its patients, many of whom are isolated during the pandemic.

Rene Hamlin with the Sacramento hospice group says they’ve received almost 500 letters from at least 12 states.

"We sent out to our patients over 337 letters, but we received from the general public 449 letters," says Hamlin

Lora Sanchez is a hospice patient, and because of her health, she has been in quarantine and has only interacted with her daughter Sandy Woodring with whom she lives.

"Nobody could come in or go out. It didn't make for a good time," Sanchez explained.

Last week, the 89-year-old received a letter from a stranger right when she was having a hard time with her health, her daughter says it made the biggest difference and lifted her mom’s spirit.

“I thought wow, someone took the time to write me a letter. that is so very special," says Sanchez. "I was elated and thought that was a marvelous thing that they did.”

Sanchez says her letter was from a young kid who told her all about his new experience during the stay-at-home order and how their lives relate because of the quarantine.

Hamlin says the letter has been a ray of sunshine not only to patients but also to the staff.

"They've enjoyed seeing photos of other people's gardens," Hamlin said. "Just hearing the stories of baking bread and new recipes. So, it's really lightened the mood and brought joy to all the families."

Hamlin says Snowline Hospice is taking all the precautions necessary to sanitize the letters before sending them out to patients.

