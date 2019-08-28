Do you disconnect from work while on vacation?

A new survey found that half of working Americans surveyed would lie to their employer about having cell reception or Wi-Fi access just to avoid having to check emails or take works calls while on vacation.

According to the 2019 Vacation Confidence Index by Allianz Global Assistance, roughly two-thirds of the working Americans who were surveyed were affected by "email creep," which is when "work obligations encroach on personal time." Meaning, these workers felt the need to check-in with their office in some way while on vacation.

According to the survey, which polled more than 2,000 Americans via phone and online, found millennials are the generation that is "most likely to check email" while vacationing.

The most common reason for checking email while on vacation was that it "makes catching up on work easier when returning to the office," the survey said.

Millennials were also, however, more likely than Gen X'ers and Boomers to lie about having access to Wi-FI or good cell reception to avoid having to check work-related things while on vacation.

But the survey also found that 24% of participants will choose a vacation destination based on cell reception or Wi-Fi access so their connection to the office won't be disrupted.