Teen's prom dress tells a coronavirus story — and it's made entirely of tape

SPARTA, Ill. — This just might be the most inspirational prom dress you’ve ever seen. It’s not made of silk, or lace or satin. The entire gown is was made using Duck Tape.

Peyton Manker has spent the past four months meticulously putting together her wearable art. She used the reason she can’t go to prom as the inspiration for her design: the coronavirus pandemic.

A twirl of her dress tells a story of how all of us have been impacted by COVID-19.

Health care workers, janitors and more front line workers. People wearing masks. Even a nod to the class of 2020 in squares that look like a packed Zoom graduation.

The top of her off-the-shoulder dress depicts social distancing.

But she didn’t stop with just a dress. Peyton made this season’s must-have accessory: a mask. The face-covering matches her dress and theme with the phrase, “Flatten the Curve!”

And what’s a prom dress without jewelry? Peyton delicately put together a necklace, earrings and bracelets with the COVID-19 viral particle. Her hairpiece says, “Separately Together”. Her bouquet of “flowers” make a statement with rolls of “toilet paper” mixed in. And her colorful shoes and purse with the particle complete the look.

And, in case you forget, every bit of her prom outfit was made using tape.

Peyton, who’s 18 years old, has entered her creation into Duck Tape’s yearly prom dress competition. Voting opens on June 29. The first-place winner will receive a $10,000 scholarship.

Already, Peyton has a lot of support behind her design. A post on Facebook showing off her dress has been shared more than 233,000 times, it has more than 46,000 comments and 137,000 reactions as of Monday evening.

