What is this madness??

Just in time for the unofficial kickoff to summer, let us introduce you to the Towelkini, supposedly an all-in-one beach ensemble meant to take the place of having to worry about having both a swimsuit and a towel.

Huh.

The product description really says "no need to carry a cumbersome towel and an easy to lose swimsuit – here they come as one, materialized as ideal."

So this is what it looks like when you are wearing it. Our question is, if you aren't wearing a bathing suit, what's covering up your backside?

The one size fits all outfit costs $199, and even crazier, it's SOLD OUT, so you might actually see these suckers on the beach or at the lake this summer.

Conceptual designer Aria McManus came up with the idea for the Towelkini, and actually introduced it last summer, so it's really more art than fashion.

Would you give it a try?