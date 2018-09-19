If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

The family shoe pile can seem to multiply before your eyes. Suddenly the pile contains everything from boots to flip flops in what seems like a second.

Here are three steps to clear that shoe mess from personal organizer, Kim Salisbury.

First, make sure your container isn't too big. If it is, unused and old shoes end up at the bottom. Second, see what you have in the house to keep those shoes in a tidy container. It may even be something already in use that you can re-purpose. It doesn't have to be fancy.

Third, only one or two pairs of shoes per person in the container. This helps it from getting too full and the bottomless pit of footwear.

