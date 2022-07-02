The Buzz: Have you noticed the 'Kiss and Cry' badges during Beijing Olympics figure skating?

The badge acts as a security clearance for a section of the arena.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A badge that reads "Kiss and Cry" can be seen often hanging from the necks of coaches and even skaters during this Olympics season, but what do they mean?

Here's the Buzz:

The badges act as security clearance for the area where coaches and skaters wait to hear scores.

Some reports say the "Kiss and Cry corner" was coined back in 2004 by a Finnish skater because over the years she noticed that's exactly what people did while waiting for their scores: kiss and cry.

Delta Airlines has had enough with unruly passengers, and now the CEO is taking their concerns to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Here's the Buzz:

Thursday Delta CEO, Ed Bastin wrote the U.S. Attorney General asking for support in putting unruly passengers on the national no fly list.

Bastin went on to say there should be zero tolerance for any behavior that affects flight safety. He says the rate of incidents on Delta flights has increased nearly 100% since 2019.